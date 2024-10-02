IPF Executes Share Buyback, Adjusts Voting Rights

International Personal Finance (GB:IPF) has released an update.

International Personal Finance (IPF) has actively bought back and cancelled 250,000 of its shares at a uniform price of 148 pence each, as part of its share repurchase program announced previously. The buyback will reduce the number of ordinary shares in issue, leaving 218,787,668 shares as the new total voting rights. This financial maneuver indicates IPF’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

