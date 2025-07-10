IPCA Laboratories Confirms Compliance with SEBI Regulations for Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from IPCA Laboratories Limited ( (IN:IPCALAB) ).

IPCA Laboratories Limited has submitted a compliance certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This certificate, issued by MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd., confirms that securities received for dematerialization during the quarter were processed and listed on the relevant stock exchanges. The announcement underscores IPCA’s adherence to regulatory requirements, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and ensuring smooth operations within the financial markets.

More about IPCA Laboratories Limited

IPCA Laboratories Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is known for its wide range of products catering to various therapeutic segments and has a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 6,229

Current Market Cap: 371.6B INR

