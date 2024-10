IP Group plc (GB:IPO) has released an update.

IP Group plc has repurchased 215,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The purchases, conducted by Deutsche Numis, were made at an average price of 47.0250 pence per share, with the aim of reducing the number of shares in circulation. This move can potentially enhance shareholder value by increasing earnings per share.

