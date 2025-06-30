IP Group plc Announces Share Capital and Voting Rights Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

IP Group plc ( (GB:IPO) ) has shared an announcement.

IP Group plc has announced that as of the end of June 2025, it has 918,418,332 shares in issue with no shares held in treasury. This disclosure is important for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules, impacting how they manage their interests in the company’s share capital.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IPO) stock is a Buy with a £126.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IP Group plc stock, see the GB:IPO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:IPO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IPO is a Neutral.

IP Group plc’s stock score is primarily constrained by weak financial performance, characterized by persistent losses and negative cash flows, impacting profitability and stability. Technical analysis provides some short-term support, but the long-term outlook remains bearish. Valuation metrics are unattractive due to negative earnings, although the share buyback program offers a positive element, reflecting management’s proactive approach to enhancing shareholder value.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:IPO stock, click here.

More about IP Group plc

IP Group plc operates in the financial sector, focusing on developing intellectual property-based businesses. The company is involved in the commercialization of innovations and technologies, primarily working with universities and research institutions to bring scientific advancements to market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,930,080

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £479.5M

For an in-depth examination of IPO stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue