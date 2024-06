IP Group plc (GB:IPO) has released an update.

IP Group plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 373,253 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 44.65 to 45.15 GBp per share. These shares will now be held in treasury, reducing the number of shares with voting rights to 1,026,613,918. IP Group plans to continue its buyback program, with further transactions to be announced in due course.

