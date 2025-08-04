IP Group Extends Share Buyback Program with Recent Repurchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

IP Group plc ( (GB:IPO) ) has shared an update.

IP Group plc has announced the repurchase of 395,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was extended in June 2025. The repurchased shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 909,687,268, which could impact shareholder calculations under FCA regulations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IPO) stock is a Buy with a £126.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IP Group plc stock, see the GB:IPO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:IPO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IPO is a Neutral.

IP Group plc’s stock score is primarily constrained by weak financial performance, characterized by persistent losses and negative cash flows, impacting profitability and stability. Technical analysis provides some short-term support, but the long-term outlook remains bearish. Valuation metrics are unattractive due to negative earnings, although the share buyback program offers a positive element, reflecting management’s proactive approach to enhancing shareholder value.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:IPO stock, click here.

More about IP Group plc

IP Group plc operates in the financial sector, focusing on the development and commercialization of intellectual property. The company primarily invests in technology and life sciences businesses, aiming to transform innovative ideas into successful companies.

Average Trading Volume: 2,978,569

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £502.6M

For a thorough assessment of IPO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue