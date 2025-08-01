iOThree Limited Delays Yearly Report Filing

iOThree Limited ( (IOTR) ) has released a notification of late filing.

iOThree Limited has announced a delay in filing its Form 20-F (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending March 31, 2025. The delay is primarily due to unforeseen issues in completing the financial statements, which could not be resolved without incurring unreasonable effort and expense. The company expects to file the report within fifteen calendar days following the original due date. Despite the delay, iOThree Limited does not anticipate any significant changes in its financial results compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is actively working on resolving the issues to ensure compliance, as confirmed by the signature of Eng Chye Koh, the CEO and Chairman.

