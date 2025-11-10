Ionis Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Phase 3 Study Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( (IONS) ) has issued an update.

On November 8, 2025, Ionis Pharmaceuticals announced positive results from the Phase 3 CORE and CORE2 studies of olezarsen for severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG). The studies showed a significant reduction in fasting triglyceride levels and acute pancreatitis events, with olezarsen achieving up to a 72% reduction in triglyceride levels at six months, sustained through 12 months. These results, presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, indicate olezarsen’s potential to transform sHTG treatment by significantly reducing the risk of acute pancreatitis, positioning Ionis favorably in the market.

Spark’s Take on IONS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IONS is a Neutral.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call performance and positive technical indicators. However, financial performance and valuation concerns, including ongoing losses and high leverage, weigh down the score. The company’s strategic advancements and product launches provide a positive outlook, but financial risks and valuation challenges remain significant.

More about Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company specializing in RNA-targeted medicines. The company focuses on developing treatments for serious diseases, with a leading pipeline in neurology, cardiometabolic disease, and other areas of high patient need.

Average Trading Volume: 2,469,824

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $11.91B

