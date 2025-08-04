Ionic Rare Earths Updates Share Issuance Details

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ionic Rare Earths Limited ( (AU:IXR) ) just unveiled an update.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited announced an update to a previous release to confirm the correct number of shares issued. This update is part of their application for the quotation of securities on the ASX, ensuring transparency and accuracy in their financial disclosures, which is crucial for maintaining stakeholder trust and compliance with market regulations.

More about Ionic Rare Earths Limited

Ionic Rare Earths Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of rare earth elements. These elements are crucial for various high-tech applications, including electronics, renewable energy, and defense sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 33,688,191

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$101.9M

