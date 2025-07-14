Ionic Rare Earths Limited Issues New Shares in Compliance with Regulatory Standards

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ionic Rare Earths Limited ( (AU:IXR) ) has issued an announcement.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited has issued 97,222,209 ordinary shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001. The company has complied with all relevant provisions of the Corporations Act and confirmed that there is no excluded information required to be disclosed, indicating transparency and adherence to regulatory requirements.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited operates in the rare earths industry, focusing on the exploration and development of rare earth elements. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code IXR and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

