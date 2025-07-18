Ionic Rare Earths Limited Issues New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited ( (AU:IXR) ) has shared an update.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited has announced the issuance of 59,555,552 fully paid ordinary securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code IXR. This move is part of the company’s strategy to capitalize on convertible securities, potentially enhancing its market position and providing additional resources for its operations.

More about Ionic Rare Earths Limited

Ionic Rare Earths Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of rare earth elements. These elements are critical for various high-tech applications, including electronics and renewable energy technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 29,548,720

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$96.61M

Find detailed analytics on IXR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue