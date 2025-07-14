Ionic Rare Earths Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ionic Rare Earths Limited ( (AU:IXR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited has announced the quotation of 97,222,209 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective from July 11, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its capital structure and support its ongoing operations, potentially strengthening its market position and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of rare earth elements. These elements are critical in various high-tech and clean energy applications, positioning the company in a strategic market with growing demand.

Average Trading Volume: 25,238,584

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$89.59M

