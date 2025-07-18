Ionic Rare Earths Issues New Shares in Strategic Move

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited ( (AU:IXR) ) has issued an announcement.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited announced the issuance of 59,555,552 ordinary shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001. The company has complied with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act and confirmed that there is no excluded information required to be disclosed. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial operations, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder interests.

More about Ionic Rare Earths Limited

Ionic Rare Earths Limited operates in the rare earths industry, focusing on the exploration and development of rare earth elements. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code IXR and is involved in projects that aim to supply critical materials for various high-tech and clean energy applications.

Average Trading Volume: 29,548,720

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$96.61M

For an in-depth examination of IXR stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue