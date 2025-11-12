IODM Ltd. Announces New Director Appointment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from IODM Ltd. ( (AU:IOD) ) is now available.

IODM Ltd. has announced the appointment of Paul Masi as a director of the company, effective November 11, 2025. Paul Masi holds 1,326,584 ordinary shares through Synco 1 Pty Ltd AFT Socius Trust, indicating a significant stake in the company. This appointment may influence IODM Ltd.’s strategic direction and could have implications for stakeholders given Masi’s substantial shareholding.

Average Trading Volume: 203,699

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$92.48M

