IODM Limited Announces Director Departure and Securities Update

IODM Ltd. ( (AU:IOD) ) has provided an announcement.

IODM Limited announced that Paul Kasian has ceased to be a director of the company as of November 11, 2025. The notice details Kasian’s interests in securities, including unquoted options and ordinary shares held through Yongala Investments Pty Ltd. This change in directorship could impact the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder relations, given Kasian’s significant holdings and potential influence in the company.

Average Trading Volume: 203,699

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$92.48M

