IODM Limited Announces Director Departure

An announcement from IODM Ltd. ( (AU:IOD) ) is now available.

IODM Limited announced that Diana Heggie has ceased to be a director of the company as of November 11, 2025. The notice indicates that there are no relevant interests in securities or contracts associated with her departure, suggesting a straightforward resignation without financial implications for the company.

More about IODM Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 203,699

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$92.48M

Learn more about IOD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

