IODM Announces Board Changes Amid Global Expansion

IODM Ltd. ( (AU:IOD) ) has shared an update.

IODM Limited has announced significant changes to its Board of Directors, with Dr. Paul Kasian stepping down as Chair and Non-Executive Director, and Karen Penney taking over as Interim Chair. The company is also welcoming Paul Masi as a new Non-Executive Director, bringing extensive experience from his previous roles in finance. These changes come as IODM focuses on international expansion into North America, Europe, and Japan, building on its growth in the UK. The board believes these strategic shifts will support the company’s ongoing global commercialisation efforts and enhance its market position.

More about IODM Ltd.

IODM is a leading provider of accounts receivable solutions that leverage digital technology to enhance automation. Their IODM Connect platform offers a comprehensive end-to-end AR process, integrating seamlessly with any accounting ERP software. The platform aims to boost client productivity, ensure timely payments, and reduce costs and errors. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, IODM operates on a global scale.

Average Trading Volume: 203,699

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$92.48M

