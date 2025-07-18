INVISIO AB Updates Operating Margin Target Amid Market Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from INVISIO AB ( (SE:IVSO) ) is now available.

INVISIO AB has updated its financial target for the operating margin, aiming for an average annual operating margin of at least 20 percent over time, an increase from the previous target of more than 15 percent. This adjustment reflects a more active market environment with expected sales growth outpacing cost increases, and stakeholders are advised to consider long-term performance due to potential volatility in defense-related operations.

INVISIO AB

INVISIO AB operates in the defense industry, providing advanced communication solutions designed to enhance communication capabilities in challenging environments. The company primarily focuses on developing and selling communication systems that cater to defense and security forces, emphasizing market growth and technological innovation.

Average Trading Volume: 90,450

Current Market Cap: SEK17.58B

