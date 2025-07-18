INVISIO AB Secures Major Order and Updates Financial Targets Amid Strong Q2 Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

INVISIO AB ( (SE:IVSO) ) has issued an update.

INVISIO AB reported strong performance in the second quarter of 2025, highlighted by a significant order worth SEK 145 million from a new European customer for its personal communication system. The company also updated its operating margin target to achieve an average annual margin of at least 20 percent, reflecting confidence in its growth strategy amid rising defense budgets.

More about INVISIO AB

INVISIO AB operates in the personal communication systems industry, focusing on advanced audio and communication solutions for demanding environments. The company is known for its innovative products like the INVISIO X7 in-ear headset and targets markets with increasing defense spending.

Average Trading Volume: 90,450

Current Market Cap: SEK17.58B

