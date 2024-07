Invion Ltd. (AU:IVX) has released an update.

Invion Ltd. has announced the issuance of 120 million unlisted options, set to be issued on June 28, 2024. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s financial mechanisms and drive future growth. Shareholders and potential investors are keenly observing how these newly issued securities will influence Invion’s market position.

