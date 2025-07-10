Invinity Energy Systems Successfully Concludes AGM with Key Resolutions Passed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Invinity Energy Systems ( (GB:IES) ) has issued an update.

Invinity Energy Systems announced that all resolutions were passed at their Annual General Meeting, including the election of new directors and the reappointment of BDO LLP as auditors. The AGM also marked the retirement of long-serving director Michael Farrow, whose contributions were acknowledged by the company. This successful AGM reflects Invinity’s stable governance and continued focus on strategic leadership, which could positively influence its market position and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IES) stock is a Buy with a £40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Invinity Energy Systems stock, see the GB:IES Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:IES Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IES is a Neutral.

The overall score of 47 reflects significant financial challenges faced by Invinity Energy Systems, including declining revenues and persistent losses, which are the most impactful factors. Positive technical indicators and corporate events contribute to a moderately favorable outlook, but valuation remains a critical concern due to negative earnings and the absence of dividends.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:IES stock, click here.

More about Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc is a leading manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries designed for large-scale, high-throughput energy storage needs in business, industry, and electrical networks. Their batteries are known for their durability, operating continuously without degradation for up to 30 years, making them ideal for demanding renewable energy applications. The company was formed in 2020 through the merger of redT energy plc and Avalon Battery Corporation and is active in major global energy storage markets with operations in the UK, Canada, USA, and China.

Average Trading Volume: 708,568

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £104.6M

Learn more about IES stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue