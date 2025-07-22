Investigator Resources Uncovers New Silver Intersection at Athena Prospect

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Investigator Resources Ltd ( (AU:IVR) ) has shared an update.

Investigator Resources Limited has identified a new silver intersection at the Athena Prospect, part of their joint venture with Alliance Resources Pty Ltd. The discovery, which includes a previously unreported historic intersection of 7m at 111g/t silver, highlights the potential for additional silver resources in the region. The company is conducting further assays and a gravity survey to enhance drill targeting, reinforcing the silver potential at Athena and marking a promising start to Investigator’s involvement in the project.

Investigator Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Their primary focus is on silver projects, with a significant emphasis on the Paris Silver Project in South Australia.

