Investec Updates Preference Share Dividend Announcements

Investec ( (GB:INVP) ) has shared an update.

Investec has announced amendments to its preference share dividends for both Investec Limited and Investec plc, with updated listing codes and entity identifiers. The company declared several preference dividends for the period from April to September 2025, detailing the gross and net dividend amounts for shareholders, along with the relevant trading and payment dates. This announcement reflects Investec’s ongoing commitment to providing returns to its shareholders and maintaining transparency in its financial operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:INVP) stock is a Buy with a £660.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Investec stock, see the GB:INVP Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:INVP is a Neutral.

Investec’s overall score reflects a mixed financial performance with strong profitability but declining revenue and liquidity challenges. Technical analysis signals a bearish trend, while valuation indicates potential undervaluation. Recent earnings call data is positive, highlighting robust business growth and improved shareholder returns, despite some cost pressures.

More about Investec

Investec is a financial services company operating in both South Africa and the United Kingdom. It provides a range of financial products and services, including banking, asset management, and wealth management, with a focus on serving both individual and corporate clients across various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,646,313

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £10.61B

