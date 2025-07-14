Investec Announces Change in Major Shareholdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Investec ( (GB:INVP) ).

Investec has announced a change in major shareholdings, with the Public Investment Corporation SOC Limited reducing its voting rights in Investec plc from 14.922% to 13.221%. This notification, required under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, indicates a shift in the ownership structure, which may impact the company’s governance and influence within the financial sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:INVP) stock is a Buy with a £660.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Investec stock, see the GB:INVP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:INVP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:INVP is a Neutral.

Investec’s overall score reflects a mixed financial performance with strong profitability but declining revenue and liquidity challenges. Technical analysis signals a bearish trend, while valuation indicates potential undervaluation. Recent earnings call data is positive, highlighting robust business growth and improved shareholder returns, despite some cost pressures.

More about Investec

Investec is a financial services company operating under a dual-listed company structure with Investec plc incorporated in England and Wales and Investec Limited incorporated in South Africa. The company is listed on multiple stock exchanges, including the London Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, and offers a range of financial services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,158,399

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £9.96B

