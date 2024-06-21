Inverite Insights Announces $2M Private Placement

Inverite Insights (TSE:INVR) has released an update.

Inverite Insights Inc., an AI software firm, has announced plans for a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise up to $2 million by offering 40 million units at $0.05 each. These units include a common share and a warrant, with the latter being exercisable at $0.10 for two years. The initiative is designed to enhance Inverite’s ability to deliver real-time financial data solutions that bolster business transactions with consumers.

For further insights into TSE:INVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.