Inventiva Announces Voting Rights and Share Capital Update as of April 2025

On April 30, 2025, Inventiva announced its total voting rights and share capital as of April 11, 2025, with 95,662,391 shares outstanding and 108,635,435 gross voting rights. This update is crucial for stakeholders as it provides transparency on the company’s governance structure and market positioning, particularly as Inventiva continues its pivotal clinical trials and navigates regulatory landscapes.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IVA is a Neutral.

Inventiva’s overall stock score reflects significant financial difficulties and a challenging valuation, balanced by strong technical indicators and a cautiously optimistic outlook from the earnings call. Despite clinical progress, financial instability and operational inefficiencies present notable risks.

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of oral small molecule therapies aimed at treating metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company is actively conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial for its novel drug lanifibranor, targeting MASH, and possesses a robust scientific team and a substantial library of pharmacologically relevant molecules.

YTD Price Performance: 77.76%

Average Trading Volume: 14,300

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $353.5M

