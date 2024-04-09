Inventis Limited Reports on Global Expansion Efforts

Inventis Limited (AU:IVT) has released an update.

Inventis Limited (ASX:IVT) has shared an update on its technology division’s expansion into the US and globally, emphasizing that the information is for personal use and does not constitute investment advice or an offer involving IVT securities. The presentation includes forward-looking statements based on current expectations, which are inherently uncertain and could differ from actual future results.

