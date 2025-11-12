Intrusion Inc. Reports Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Expansion

Intrusion ( (INTZ) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Intrusion presented to its investors.
Intrusion Inc., a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas, specializes in advanced threat intelligence and offers solutions like Intrusion Shield to prevent cyberattacks in real-time. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Intrusion Inc. highlighted a 31% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching approximately $2.0 million, driven by new contracts including a significant expansion with the U.S. Department of Defense. The company also launched Intrusion Shield Cloud on the AWS Marketplace, marking a strategic move to expand its customer base and drive long-term growth. Despite the revenue growth, the company reported a net loss of $2.1 million, consistent with the previous year, as operating expenses rose to $3.6 million. Looking ahead, Intrusion Inc. remains focused on disciplined investments and expanding its customer base to enhance financial performance and shareholder value.