Intrusion Inc. Reports Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Expansion

Intrusion ( (INTZ) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Intrusion presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Intrusion Inc., a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas, specializes in advanced threat intelligence and offers solutions like Intrusion Shield to prevent cyberattacks in real-time. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Intrusion Inc. highlighted a 31% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching approximately $2.0 million, driven by new contracts including a significant expansion with the U.S. Department of Defense. The company also launched Intrusion Shield Cloud on the AWS Marketplace, marking a strategic move to expand its customer base and drive long-term growth. Despite the revenue growth, the company reported a net loss of $2.1 million, consistent with the previous year, as operating expenses rose to $3.6 million. Looking ahead, Intrusion Inc. remains focused on disciplined investments and expanding its customer base to enhance financial performance and shareholder value.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue