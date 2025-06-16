Intred S.p.A. Expands Treasury Shares Portfolio

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from Intred SpA ( (IT:ITD) ).

Intred S.p.A. announced the purchase of 500 treasury shares as part of its share buyback program, approved in April 2025. This transaction, executed through Intermonte SIM S.p.A., increases Intred’s total treasury shares to 35,307, representing 0.2222% of its share capital. This move is part of Intred’s strategic management of its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value and reflecting confidence in its market position.

More about Intred SpA

Intred S.p.A. is a leading telecommunications operator in the Lombardy region, founded in 1996. The company, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market since 2018, offers broadband and ultra-broadband connectivity, fixed wireless access, fixed telephony, cloud services, and related services to professional, public administration, and residential customers. With a fiber optic network spanning over 14,000 kilometers, Intred is known for its efficient, profitable, and high-quality service delivery.

Average Trading Volume: 5,843

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €162.3M

