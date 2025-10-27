Intred S.p.A. Expands Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Intred SpA ( (IT:ITD) ).

Intred S.p.A. announced the purchase of 1,000 own shares at an average price of 9.804 Euros per share, totaling 9,804.08 Euros, as part of a share buyback program approved earlier in 2025. This operation brings the company’s total own shares to 51,891, representing 0.3266% of its share capital, and reflects Intred’s strategic initiative to manage its capital structure effectively.

Intred S.p.A. is a leading telecommunications operator in the Lombardy region, founded in 1996. The company, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market since 2018, offers broadband and ultra-broadband connectivity, fixed access wireless, fixed telephony, cloud services, and related ancillary services. With a fiber optic network of over 14,250 kilometers, Intred serves Professional, Public Administration, and Residential customers, ensuring high service quality and efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 5,694

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €156.5M

