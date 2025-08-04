Intrance Co., Ltd. Announces Major Shareholder Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Intrance Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3237) ) is now available.

Intrance Co., Ltd. announced a significant change in its major shareholders as Inbound Investment LLC transferred a portion of its shares to Worldtex Investment Limited, resulting in a shift in the largest shareholder position to DELiGHTWORKS Inc. This change may impact the company’s shareholder dynamics, but Inbound and ET Mobile remain major shareholders, indicating stability in their long-term investment strategy.

More about Intrance Co., Ltd.

Intrance Co., Ltd. is listed on the Tokyo Growth stock exchange and operates in the investment industry. The company is focused on managing shareholder interests and maintaining strategic affiliations with major investors.

Average Trading Volume: 770,932

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen3.53B

Learn more about 3237 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue