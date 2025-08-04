Intertek Director Acquires Shares, Signaling Confidence in Market Position

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Intertek ( (GB:ITRK) ) just unveiled an update.

Intertek Group PLC announced that Robin Freestone, a Non-Executive Director and Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR), acquired 2,191 ordinary shares of the company at a price of £45.4087 per share. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, highlights ongoing confidence in the company’s market position and future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ITRK) stock is a Hold with a £51.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Intertek stock, see the GB:ITRK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ITRK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ITRK is a Outperform.

Intertek’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the most significant factors contributing to its high score. The strategic corporate events, such as the share buyback and AI assurance program, also add positively. However, technical analysis highlights potential short-term weaknesses that slightly offset these strengths.

More about Intertek

Intertek Group PLC operates in the testing, inspection, and certification industry, providing quality assurance services across various sectors. The company focuses on ensuring the safety and quality of products and processes for its clients worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 447,113

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.23B

