Intertek Advances Share Buyback Programme with Latest Repurchase

Intertek Group PLC, a company involved in quality assurance, testing, inspection, and certification, has announced the repurchase of 153,370 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing Share Buyback Programme. This transaction is part of a larger initiative to repurchase up to £350 million of shares, with the company having already purchased over 4.6 million shares for a total of £217.6 million. The repurchased shares will be canceled, which will impact the total voting rights and shareholding calculations for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ITRK) stock is a Hold with a £51.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Intertek stock, see the GB:ITRK Stock Forecast page.

Intertek’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call outcomes as the most significant factors. The valuation is moderate, offering some income potential through dividends. While technical analysis shows mixed signals, the company’s strategic initiatives and corporate events support a positive outlook.

More about Intertek

Average Trading Volume: 447,113

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.23B

