Intertek Advances Share Buyback Programme with Latest Purchase

Intertek ( (GB:ITRK) ) has provided an announcement.

Intertek Group PLC has announced the purchase of 125,775 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing Share Buyback Programme, which was initially announced in March 2025. This move is part of a larger initiative to repurchase up to £350 million of shares, with the company having already acquired over 4.3 million shares. The purchased shares will be canceled, impacting the total voting rights, which now stand at 157,079,348. This strategic action is expected to enhance shareholder value and strengthen the company’s financial position.

Spark’s Take on GB:ITRK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ITRK is a Outperform.

Intertek’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are major strengths, driving the overall score. The technical analysis suggests caution due to bearish signals, but the valuation remains fair. The company’s strategic initiatives further enhance its growth prospects.

More about Intertek

Intertek Group PLC operates in the quality assurance industry, providing services such as testing, inspection, and certification. The company focuses on ensuring the safety and quality of products and services across various sectors globally.

Average Trading Volume: 447,113

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.23B

