Interspace Co., Ltd. Reports Mixed Financial Results for FY 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Interspace Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2122) ) just unveiled an update.
Interspace Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, showing an 11.8% increase in net sales to ¥8,846 million. Despite the rise in sales, the company experienced a decline in operating and ordinary profits, with a notable increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 246.1%. The financial results indicate a mixed performance, with improved net sales but challenges in maintaining profitability, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.
More about Interspace Co., Ltd.
Interspace Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the digital marketing industry. The company primarily focuses on providing online advertising services and solutions, catering to a diverse range of clients seeking to enhance their digital presence.
Average Trading Volume: 17,260
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen8.23B
For detailed information about 2122 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.