Interspace Co., Ltd. Reports Mixed Financial Results for FY 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Interspace Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2122) ) just unveiled an update.

Interspace Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, showing an 11.8% increase in net sales to ¥8,846 million. Despite the rise in sales, the company experienced a decline in operating and ordinary profits, with a notable increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 246.1%. The financial results indicate a mixed performance, with improved net sales but challenges in maintaining profitability, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Interspace Co., Ltd.

Interspace Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the digital marketing industry. The company primarily focuses on providing online advertising services and solutions, catering to a diverse range of clients seeking to enhance their digital presence.

Average Trading Volume: 17,260

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen8.23B

For detailed information about 2122 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue