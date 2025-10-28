InterRent REIT Schedules Q3 2025 Financial Results Release

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from InterRent REIT Un ( ($TSE:IIP.UN) ) is now available.

InterRent REIT has announced the release of its third quarter 2025 financial results, scheduled for November 10, 2025, after market close. The company will not host a conference call for this release, but financial documents will be accessible on their investor relations website. This announcement reflects InterRent’s ongoing commitment to transparency and strategic growth in the real estate market, focusing on stable and sustainable expansion.

The most recent analyst rating on ($TSE:IIP.UN) stock is a Hold with a C$14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on InterRent REIT Un stock, see the TSE:IIP.UN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:IIP.UN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:IIP.UN is a Neutral.

InterRent REIT Un’s stock score is primarily influenced by its mixed financial performance and positive technical indicators. While the stock shows bullish momentum, the negative P/E ratio and moderate dividend yield raise valuation concerns. Addressing profitability and leverage issues could enhance the stock’s attractiveness.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:IIP.UN stock, click here.

More about InterRent REIT Un

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on enhancing Unitholder value through the acquisition and management of multi-residential properties. The company aims to expand its portfolio in markets with stable vacancies and opportunities for accretive acquisitions, leveraging the expertise of its Trustees and management team to grow funds from operations and provide sustainable cash distributions.

Average Trading Volume: 686,089

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.87B

See more data about IIP.UN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue