International Public Partnerships Boosts Share Treasury Holdings

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited has repurchased 300,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 128.4 GBp per share. These shares will be held in treasury, increasing the total treasury shares to 22.5 million while maintaining nearly 1.89 billion shares in circulation. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its vast portfolio of global infrastructure investments effectively.

