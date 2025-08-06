International Public Partnerships Announces Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from International Public Partnerships ( (GB:INPP) ) is now available.

International Public Partnerships Limited has announced the purchase of 1,000,000 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with the intention to hold these shares in treasury. This transaction increases the company’s treasury shares to 72,314,826 while maintaining 1,838,928,306 ordinary shares in issue. Such buybacks can potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares available in the market, which might positively impact the company’s stock price and earnings per share.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:INPP) stock is a Hold with a £1.43 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on International Public Partnerships stock, see the GB:INPP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:INPP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:INPP is a Neutral.

International Public Partnerships Limited demonstrates a solid financial foundation with a strong balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation. However, significant challenges in revenue growth and profitability weigh on its performance. The valuation suggests caution due to a high P/E ratio, but the high dividend yield offers some compensation. Recent corporate actions, such as share buybacks, bolster confidence in future prospects. Overall, the stock’s performance reflects a need for cautious optimism, balancing strengths in financial stability with concerns about profitability and valuation.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:INPP stock, click here.

More about International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships (INPP) is a listed infrastructure investment company that invests in global public infrastructure projects and businesses. The company focuses on projects that meet societal and environmental needs, aiming to provide long-term yield and capital growth for its shareholders. INPP’s portfolio includes utility and transmission, transport, education, health, justice, and digital infrastructure projects across the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Amber Fund Management Limited serves as the investment adviser to INPP.

Average Trading Volume: 3,918,012

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For an in-depth examination of INPP stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue