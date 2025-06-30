International Petroleum Corporation Updates Share Capital Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

International Petroleum Corporation ( (TSE:IPCO) ) has issued an update.

International Petroleum Corporation has updated its share capital following the cancellation of 288,027 common shares repurchased under its share repurchase program. As of June 30, 2025, the total number of issued and outstanding common shares is 113,354,532, with no shares held in treasury. This move reflects IPC’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively, potentially enhancing shareholder value and impacting its market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:IPCO) stock is a Buy with a C$140.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on International Petroleum Corporation stock, see the TSE:IPCO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:IPCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:IPCO is a Outperform.

International Petroleum Corporation’s stock score reflects its robust financial stability and strategic initiatives like share buybacks and effective hedging. Despite technical bullish indicators, valuation concerns and negative free cash flow pose challenges. The company must improve revenue growth and manage debt to enhance its financial outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:IPCO stock, click here.

More about International Petroleum Corporation

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high-quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. It is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies and is incorporated in Canada. IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange under the symbol ‘IPCO’.

Average Trading Volume: 113,019

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.54B

For a thorough assessment of IPCO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue