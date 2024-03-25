International Petroleum Corp Boosts Buyback

International Petroleum Co (TSE:IPCO) has released an update.

International Petroleum Corporation has recently bought back 137,500 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share repurchase program, with the transactions split between Nasdaq Stockholm and the Toronto Stock Exchange. These repurchased shares will be cancelled, contributing to a reduction in the total number of outstanding shares. Since the start of the program in December 2023, IPC has repurchased over 2.7 million shares, with the potential for up to 8.3 million shares to be bought back by the end of 2024.

