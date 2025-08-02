International Paper’s Earnings Call: Transformation in Focus

International Paper Company ((IP)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The latest earnings call from International Paper Company paints a picture of a company in transformation. The sentiment expressed during the call was cautiously optimistic, highlighting significant efforts to close market share gaps and improve operational efficiency. While there are positive developments in North America and strategic initiatives underway in EMEA, challenges persist, particularly concerning mill reliability and the macroeconomic environment affecting demand in EMEA.

Progress in North American Market Share

International Paper is making strides in closing the market share gap in North America, achieving a 200 basis point improvement in the second quarter. The company is optimistic about completely closing this gap by the fourth quarter, thanks to strategic customer wins.

EBITDA Guidance Maintained

The company is holding firm on its 2025 EBITDA guidance, with expectations that commercial and cost improvement efforts will continue to gain traction. This steadfastness reflects confidence in their strategic direction and operational improvements.

Operational Improvements and Strategic Actions

Significant operational improvements were noted, with on-time delivery rates increasing from 92% to 97%. Additionally, strategic decisions to close and sell facilities are aimed at reducing complexity and minimizing costs, further enhancing operational efficiency.

Momentum in EMEA after DS Smith Acquisition

In EMEA, teams have mobilized under the 80/20 strategy, focusing on achieving significant synergies and profitable growth despite macroeconomic volatility. This strategic focus is expected to drive long-term success in the region.

Mill Reliability Issues in North America

Challenges remain with mill reliability in North America, which has resulted in approximately $150 million in lost profit year-to-date. Addressing these reliability issues is crucial for improving financial performance.

Soft Demand in EMEA

The EMEA region experienced a slowdown in box shipments, decreasing by about 1% in the second quarter due to market softness in April and May. However, there were signs of recovery in June, offering a glimmer of hope for future demand.

Higher Costs and Unfavorable Nonrecurring Items

The quarter was marked by higher operational costs and unfavorable nonrecurring items, impacting earnings by $0.32 per share. These costs were partly due to strategic actions taken by the company.

Heaviest Maintenance Outages in Q2

The second quarter saw the heaviest maintenance outages of the year, which negatively impacted financial performance. These outages are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to improve mill reliability and efficiency.

Forward-Looking Guidance

International Paper maintained its 2025 EBITDA guidance, targeting $6 billion by 2027. Despite market softness in the U.S. and EMEA, the company met revenue expectations for the second quarter. Efforts to close the market share gap in North America are on track, and significant cost savings are anticipated. The company is committed to its transformational journey, focusing on strategic commercial and cost improvements.

In summary, International Paper’s earnings call highlighted a company in the midst of transformation, with a focus on closing market share gaps and improving operational efficiency. While challenges remain, particularly in mill reliability and market demand in EMEA, the company is optimistic about its strategic initiatives and future growth prospects.

