International Consolidated Airlines Group Expands Treasury Shares with Recent Buyback

The latest update is out from International Consolidated Airlines ( (GB:IAG) ).

International Consolidated Airlines Group announced the purchase of 933,758 ordinary shares to be held as treasury shares, as part of its share repurchase program. This move, executed through Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IAG) stock is a Hold with a £1.95 price target.

More about International Consolidated Airlines

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. operates in the airline industry, providing air transportation services. The company focuses on international and domestic flights, serving a wide range of destinations across the globe.

Average Trading Volume: 26,016,393

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £17.57B

