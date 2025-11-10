International Consolidated Airlines Group Executes Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

International Consolidated Airlines ( (GB:IAG) ) has issued an announcement.

International Consolidated Airlines Group announced the repurchase of 980,495 ordinary shares, which will be held as treasury shares. This move is part of the share repurchase program initiated earlier in the year, reflecting the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IAG) stock is a Hold with a £399.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on International Consolidated Airlines stock, see the GB:IAG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:IAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IAG is a Neutral.

International Consolidated Airlines’ strong financial recovery and positive earnings call sentiment are the most significant factors driving the score. The technical analysis suggests caution due to bearish trends, while the valuation indicates potential undervaluation. The absence of notable corporate events keeps the focus on financial and operational performance.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:IAG stock, click here.

More about International Consolidated Airlines

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is a major player in the airline industry, offering a range of air travel services. The company focuses on providing passenger and cargo transportation services across various international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 13,961,654

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £16.79B

Learn more about IAG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue