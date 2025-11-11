International Consolidated Airlines Executes Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

International Consolidated Airlines ( (GB:IAG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. announced the purchase of 973,371 ordinary shares, which will be held as treasury shares. This transaction is part of a share repurchase program initiated earlier this year, reflecting the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively. The purchase impacts the company’s issued share capital, providing shareholders with updated figures for regulatory notifications.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IAG) stock is a Buy with a £5.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on International Consolidated Airlines stock, see the GB:IAG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:IAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IAG is a Neutral.

International Consolidated Airlines’ strong financial recovery and positive earnings call sentiment are the most significant factors driving the score. The technical analysis suggests caution due to bearish trends, while the valuation indicates potential undervaluation. The absence of notable corporate events keeps the focus on financial and operational performance.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:IAG stock, click here.

More about International Consolidated Airlines

Average Trading Volume: 13,961,654

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £16.79B

Find detailed analytics on IAG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue