International Business Settlement Holdings Expands in Digital Currency Market with Strategic Cloud Mining and Bitcoin Transactions

An update from International Business Settlement Holdings Limited ( (HK:0147) ) is now available.

International Business Settlement Holdings Limited has announced a strategic cooperation with Sharpening Technology to procure cloud mining services valued at up to US$100 million. This agreement includes an initial contract for 1 EH/s cloud mining services worth US$15 million in Bitcoins. Additionally, the company disclosed significant Bitcoin transactions, acquiring approximately 247.8694 units and disposing of 146.7 units as part of its operational strategy. These transactions are considered discloseable under the Listing Rules, reflecting the company’s active engagement in the digital currency market.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0147) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about International Business Settlement Holdings Limited

International Business Settlement Holdings Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on innovative solutions such as cloud mining services and cryptocurrency transactions. The company is involved in the procurement and trading of digital assets, including Bitcoin, positioning itself in the growing market of digital currency and blockchain technology.

Average Trading Volume: 57,956,197

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$5.75B

See more insights into 0147 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

