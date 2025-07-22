International Airlines Group Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

International Consolidated Airlines ( (GB:IAG) ) has shared an announcement.

International Consolidated Airlines Group announced the repurchase of 920,810 of its ordinary shares, which will be held as treasury shares. This transaction is part of a previously announced share repurchase program, impacting the company’s share capital and potentially influencing shareholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IAG) stock is a Hold with a £185.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on International Consolidated Airlines stock, see the GB:IAG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:IAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IAG is a Outperform.

International Consolidated Airlines Group shows a robust recovery with strong financial performance and strategic initiatives like fleet expansion and share buybacks. While technical indicators show positive momentum, they also suggest caution due to potential overbought conditions. The company’s attractive valuation and positive earnings outlook further support its investment potential, though high leverage remains a challenge to monitor.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:IAG stock, click here.

More about International Consolidated Airlines

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. operates in the airline industry, providing air transportation services. The company focuses on offering passenger and cargo transport across various international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 25,769,506

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £17.71B

For an in-depth examination of IAG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue