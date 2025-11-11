INTERMESTIC INC. Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from INTERMESTIC INC. ( (JP:262A) ) is now available.

INTERMESTIC INC. reported a strong financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with a 14% increase in net sales and a 14.6% rise in operating profit compared to the previous year. The company’s equity-to-asset ratio improved to 75.6%, indicating a robust financial position, and it forecasts continued growth with a projected 10% increase in net sales for the full fiscal year 2025.

More about INTERMESTIC INC.

INTERMESTIC INC. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating within the industry of eyewear and related products. The company is known for its brand Zoff and focuses on providing high-quality eyewear solutions to a diverse market.

Average Trading Volume: 289,496

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen48.62B

