INTERMESTIC INC. Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2025

An update from INTERMESTIC INC. ( (JP:262A) ) is now available.
INTERMESTIC INC. reported a strong financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with a 14% increase in net sales and a 14.6% rise in operating profit compared to the previous year. The company’s equity-to-asset ratio improved to 75.6%, indicating a robust financial position, and it forecasts continued growth with a projected 10% increase in net sales for the full fiscal year 2025.
More about INTERMESTIC INC.
INTERMESTIC INC. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating within the industry of eyewear and related products. The company is known for its brand Zoff and focuses on providing high-quality eyewear solutions to a diverse market.
Average Trading Volume: 289,496
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: Yen48.62B
