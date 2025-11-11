INTERMESTIC INC. Meets Q3 Earnings Forecasts, Reviews Q4 Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from INTERMESTIC INC. ( (JP:262A) ).

INTERMESTIC INC. has achieved its consolidated earnings forecasts for the third quarter of the fiscal year, meeting expectations for operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to owners. The company is currently reviewing its earnings forecast for the fourth quarter, considering recent performance trends and exchange rate conditions, and will announce any significant developments that may impact future projections.

More about INTERMESTIC INC.

Average Trading Volume: 289,496

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen48.62B

