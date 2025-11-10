Intermap Technologies to Release Q3 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Intermap Technology ( (TSE:IMP) ) is now available.

Intermap Technologies announced it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on November 13, 2025, followed by a live webinar hosted by CEO Patrick A. Blott and CFO Jennifer Bakken. The announcement invites stakeholders to engage in discussions about the company’s financial performance, potentially impacting investor relations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:IMP) stock is a Sell with a C$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Intermap Technology stock, see the TSE:IMP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:IMP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:IMP is a Underperform.

Intermap Technology’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance and technical analysis. The company’s declining revenue and profit margins, coupled with significant cash flow issues, are major concerns. Additionally, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and a high P/E ratio indicates potential overvaluation. While there are opportunities highlighted in the earnings call, they are not sufficient to offset the current financial and technical challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:IMP stock, click here.

More about Intermap Technology

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap Technologies is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. The company offers proprietary 3D elevation datasets and geospatial software solutions used across various industries, including government, aviation, environmental planning, telecommunications, and defense.

Average Trading Volume: 130,343

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$173.7M

For detailed information about IMP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue