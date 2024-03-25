Intermap Kickstarts Million-Dollar Geospatial Initiatives

Intermap Technology (TSE:IMP) has released an update.

Intermap Technologies has launched a $1 million water resources management program in Malaysia and commenced its mapping program in Indonesia with the first payment received. The company has also reported a strong start to 2024 in its global insurance business, with $1 million in awards indicating a potential record year, driven by the demand for its advanced geospatial and AI/ML-driven analytics.

For further insights into TSE:IMP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.